A Ridgewood senior was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter in the stabbing of his daughter-in-law, the district attorney announced last Wednesday.
Dahe Lin, 77, stabbed Wen Ying He in broad daylight just outside their Suydam Street home in March 2019.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree last month before Queens Supreme Court Justice Richard Buchter.
Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant sentenced the defendant to 21 years in prison to be followed by five years post release supervision, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
“This defendant viciously attacked the wife of his son and murdered her on a public street in plain view of witnesses,” the district attorney said in a prepared statement. “This was an unimaginably horrific crime. The defendant has admitted his guilt and will be punished for taking the life of his daughter-in-law.”
On March 28, 2019, around 8:30 a.m., Lin was seen choking He outside the home they shared. A witness intervened and pulled the man off the 50-year-old woman.
The Daily News reported that a pair of neighbors saw Lin strangling He with a scarf and kicked him off of the victim.
But Lin ran inside the house and returned with a kitchen knife. He grabbed his daughter-in-law again and repeatedly plunged the blade into her neck, the DA said.
According to court records, another person who saw the bloodshed flagged down a passing police car. Officers provided emergency care until the arrival of EMS and one of the officers covered the gaping wound with his hands and talked to the victim, who was in and out of consciousness.
She was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center but the deep gash wounds from the knife were extensive and she died March 31.
Then-Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan called the incident “one of the most unusual and horrible cases of domestic violence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.