Nearly all speakers at Thursday morning’s public hearing on proposed fare and toll increases told the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that they do not support and in many cases cannot afford them.
A second hearing is scheduled for this evening, Thursday, June 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The link new.mta.info will allow people to view the meeting or sign up to speak.
Subsequent hybrid hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26.
Under the MTA’s proposal, single subway or bus ride would rise from $2.75 to $2.90 in September. Express bus fares would increase from $6.75 to $7. A seven-day unlimited MetroCard would increase $1 to $34. A 30-day unlimited MetroCard would go from $127 to $132.
Queens Village resident Charlton D’souza, president of the advocacy group Passengers United, also is not a fan of the proposal to eliminate the Atlantic Ticket, which offers discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets to Queens residents heading to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue Terminal.
“With all the delays, the communication system, you guys want to raise the fare?” D’souza asked the MTA Board. “This is going to be devastating to so many poor New Yorkers.”
D’souza said rather than eliminate the $60 weekly Atlantic Ticket, it should be reduced to $50 and expanded to include passage to Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.
And, for D’souza’s bottom line, a single bus or subway ride should remain at $2.75.
A number of college students from Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx said they were already facing tight budgets and possible tuition increases without having to pay more for essential transportation.
A number of other speakers asked the city to expand its Fair Fares program as budget negotiations between the mayor and City Council enter their final week before the June 30 deadline.
The program offers discounted MetroCards for eligible residents whose annual income is up to 100 percent above the federal poverty level, or twice as much.
Each speaker who addressed the matter asked that the level be raised to 200 percent, or three times as much.
Those wishing to speak at a hearing also may call the public hearing hotline at (646) 252-6777.
People also can send comments by mail to MTA Government & Community Relations, Attn: Fare Hearings, 2 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
