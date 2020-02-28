Residents of Richmond Hill are saddened to learn of the passing of Ivan Mrakovcic, the co-founder and president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society.
Mrakovcic died on Feb. 27, after a long battle with brain cancer.
An advocate for preservation of his beloved community, Mrakovcic worked tirelessly to maintain its historic character and charm. His perseverance resulted in the establishment of the Historic District in North Richmond Hill on the New York State and National Historic registers in March 2019.
Mrakovcic is survived by his wife, Laura, and two daughters, Hannah and Emma.
Involved in many area organizations Mrakovcic served as treasurer for the Forest Park Trust and was chairman of Community Board 9 from 2002 through 2007. He was also a founding board member of the Friends of QueensWay park advocacy group.
“Ivan loved this community and worked tirelessly in so many ways to preserve its historic character and charm,” the historical society said in a Facebook post, adding that, “He was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed. We will never forget his quirky humor, great Halloween costumes and above all his friendship.”
A graduate of the New York Institute of Architecture (class of ’86) with a bachelor’s degree in architecture, Mrakovcic worked at RAND Engineering and Architecture since 2001 as a senior architect. Mrakovcic will be waked at Kearns Funeral Home in South Richmond Hill.
The viewing hours have yet to be determined.
