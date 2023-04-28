“Are we ready to build or what?”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards touched on the theme repeatedly on Friday during his annual state of the borough address — things that have been built, things underway or in the pipeline, and things that he wants the city to accomplish for Queens.
“In this office, we are hellbent on building our borough back better than ever before,” he said. “And that’s what we are here to talk about: building.”
The crowd at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park included state officials such as Attorney General Letitia James, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez.
City officials included Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), other Council members and NYPD brass from throughout the borough.
Richards first touched on healthcare improvements in both the biological and bricks-and-mortar realms, which he said are necessary adjuncts to a borough still in some ways emerging from the pandemic.
“And that’s why I’m proud to have allocated nearly $19 million to our Queens hospitals since I took office,” he said. “We’re talking about a new MRI and ultrasound machines at Jamaica Hospital; a new 22-bed ICU at Mount Sinai; a new operating room and NICU at Elmhurst Hospital; state-of-the-art equipment at Queens Hospital and St. John’s Episcopal.
“My top priority as borough president is the heath of our families and communities ... Because you should never have to leave the borough to get the highest-quality healthcare.”
Like Mayor Adams in his executive budget plan this past week, Richards focused on the importance of the $2 million of investments his office has made in mental healthcare.
And he made it personal
“Twenty years in public service have taken a toll on me,” Richards said. “Believe it or not I once had hair. But I can’t stand here and talk to you about working on others if I’m not wring on myself.
“That’s why I, Donovan Richards, the Queens Borough president, a Black man from Southeast Queens, am in therapy,” which he said has changed his life.
On housing, Richards spoke of the more than 4,600 units of affordable housing he has signed off on since assuming office — while casually mentioning the 10,000 he secured as councilman.
Richards said the success he has overseen in the Rockaways can sere as a model for redevelopment of the 50-acre Creedmoor property in Queens Village and the residential development attached to the building of a soccer stadium in Willets Point.
As for Western Queens ...
“I’m guessing you may have heard of a project called Innovation QNS, right? You have if you’re on Twitter.”
The development will include more than 1,400 affordable units in pricey Astoria.
On Richards’ still-to-do list are the Sunnyside Yard and Anable Basin.
With $13 billion spent on or dedicated to the rebuilding of LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports, Richards again called for ferries, bus service and possibly re-examination of extending the N subway line to get people to and from LaGuardia.
Richards threw his full support behind Gov. Hochul’s plan to connect Bay Ridge in Brooklyn to Jackson Heights — and numerous subway and bus lines — via the light-rail Interborough Express project.
“Which I endorsed, and — plug your ears, [Manhattan Borough President] Mark Levine — will make Manhattan completely irrelevant.” Richards said it would be game changer for both Queens and Brooklyn, whose own Borough President Antonio Reynoso was in the audience.
“Brooklyn people will be coming to eat in Jackson Heights,” Richards said, shamelessly boasting of the borough’s burgeoning international cuisine capital.
On other infrastructure matters, Richards wants to expand the Open Streets success on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights “across the borough,” and want to fast-track proposals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect both the Rockways and Jamaica Bay-exposed communities like Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach from future storms.
“Let’s expedite and get this going before the next Sandy or Ida strikes our community again,” he said.
The borough president again made it personal when talking about the need to invest in schools, and children in general.
“For generations, our city has been setting kids of color up for failure through deliberate disinvestment,” he said. “Overcrowded schools. No afterschool programming. No community centers.
“I was one of those kids. I made it out, but a lot of friends growing up in Southeast Queens didn’t. One of them was Darnell Patterson. He’s been dead longer than he was alive, lost to the endless cycle of gun violence when we were just teenagers.
“So in his name and the names of all our kids facing uncertain futures, it’s time to shatter that mold into a million pieces.”
Richards said he has been horrified about how antiquated some of the schools in Queens and the equipment inside them are. He has dedicated $22 million to 55 schools in the borough. He also said that the city as a whole must do better than having afterschool programs at fewer than half its schools.
He called for universal and free afterschool programs.
“By the time I leave office, I want my school tours to be sources of pride, not pain,” he said. “And I want the students who walk those hallways to feel the same pride.”
“Idle time is the devil’s playground,” Richards said. So to City Hall and the City Council, let’s get it done. Futures are at stake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.