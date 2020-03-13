City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), the Queens Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for borough president, on Friday called for the special election for the office to be delayed due to the coronavirus — a move his rivals oppose.
Richards is one of six candidates running for the seat in a vote set for March 24; the others are his fellow Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired Queens Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda and businessman Dao Yin.
Richards’ call to delay the election comes one day before early voting is set to begin on March 14. He made the announcement in an email sent to media outlets by his campaign’s public relations firm, The Advance Group.
“We are a country that prides itself on its thriving democracy,” Richards said. “We hold elections under the worst of circumstances, wars, and economic crisis. Never before has holding an election itself been a direct threat to the health of voters.
“Every voter must be allowed to participate in an election in order to ensure they are free and fair. Our elections require that each voter have the ability to cast their ballot without risk to health and welfare. Voting itself during this crisis will surely risk voters and poll workers health alike.
“With the number of polling sites located in both nursing homes and schools, the vulnerable population at those sites makes holding a truly democratic election impossible. If the NBA can protect the players and the fans, surely we in city government can protect students, the voters, and the poll workers. With our seniors often being our most habitual voters, the current environment will surely put their lives in danger. That's a risk we cannot take.
“As a result, this morning I am sending a letter to Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo asking them in the interest of the health and welfare of the citizens of our city to postpone the special election scheduled for March 24th.”
The other major candidates said the election should go forward as scheduled.
“With both Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio confirming publicly that the election will still take place, we feel it would create undue chaos and confusion for voters who can start voting tomorrow,” the Quinn campaign said in an email from spokeswoman Jessica Proud. “The Board of Elections has also met and determined that they are equipped to responsibly manage the election and given the nature of low turnout special elections, people should not be fearful of large lines and crowds. Absent any major changes in circumstances, we feel it is best to continue on as was recommended by the Governor, the Mayor and the Board of Elections.”
"The Board of Elections and the Mayor have signaled that early voting will commence as planned tomorrow, and that Election Day will remain on March 24,” Crowley said in an email issued by her PR firm, Mercury. “The health and safety of Queens residents is our top priority, and we have already called for no-excuse absentee ballots to be sent to all voters. However, canceling an election is antithetical to our democratic values and sets a worrying precedent for the future at all levels of government—we must instead focus on how to keep voters safe throughout the election process."
The Crowley campaign on March 12 had called for a different approach to protect voters’ health in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
"These are trying and unprecedented times,” she had said then. “We must be smart and vigilant in making sure that our health, wellness, and democratic values are all protected. The special election will be March 24th and early voting starts this Saturday March 14th. Therefore I am calling on the BOE to expand the amount of early voting sites to give people the ability to access poll sites closer to their homes. I am also calling for all registered voters in Queens to be immediately mailed an absentee ballot to expand ballot access."
Constantinides urged the Board of Elections to institute a borough-wide absentee ballot program allowing everyone to vote by mail — and raised the specter that President Trump could postpone the presidential election if such a precedent were set in the borough president race.
“We can keep our residents safe and maintain our democracy at the same time,” the councilman said in a statement issued by his campaign.
“There is no immediate evidence that the number of coronavirus cases will decrease any time soon. Indefinitely postponing elections would be a grave mistake. This will give Donald Trump a dangerous precedent to abuse his power and postpone the Presidential election this November. We should not play politics with our democracy.
“By providing all Queens residents the ability to vote by absentee ballot via mail, we ensure we fill a vitally important office that assists Queens residents, with a democratically elected leader, in this moment of crisis. The Board of Elections has the capacity to mail ballots to all registered voters and allow voters to return the ballots in a secure envelope with prepaid postage. This is the best way to ensure that we keep the integrity of our elections while keeping everyone safe.
“A time of crisis is exactly when we need to maintain our elections, laws, and rules.”
Miranda and Yin, the latter of whom has not appeared at any candidates forums or held any campaign events, to the best of the Queens Chronicle’s knowledge, did not respond to requests for comment on Richards’ proposal.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include statements from most of Councilman Donovan Richards' opponents in the race for Queens borough president.
