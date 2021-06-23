Richards holds slim lead over Crowley

After the tally seesawed back and forth Tuesday night, Borough President Donovan Richards leads former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, his challenger, by 2,076 votes out of more than 156,000 ballots cast in the Democratic primary.
Richards, in unofficial totals released by the Board of Elections had 64,814 votes, or 41.53 percent of the votes, by Wednesday afternoon. Crowley had tallied 62,738 votes, good for 40.2 percent.
Richards topped Crowley 35.8 percent to 28.8 percent in a five-person special election last June.
Mail-in ballots have not yet been counted.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, with 27,813 votes, has conceded — but his voters likely will have tremendous influence on the outcome when ranked-choice voting knocks him off the ballot and assigns his voters’ second-place selections.
“We could not have gotten this far without you,” Richards said in a tweet. “Thank you for believing in a better Queens! Last night we finished in first place. Now we await the final results in the City’s first borough-wide ranked choice race. Our borough is ready to continue building a Queens for everyone.”
Crowley’s campaign posted an optimistic Tweet on Wednesday.
“We are encouraged by the results we’ve seen so far,” the Tweet stated. “There are tens of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted, and we look forward to seeing the complete results and the RCV process.”
Van Bramer, in a statement, congratulated Richards and Crowley.
“... I always knew what a challenge it would be to run this year,” Van Bramer said. “But I wanted to give Queens voters a choice ... So I decided to fight, to complete the course and to stand up for progressive values. I don’t regret that I did.”
Many appeared surprised that Crowley was able to keep pace with Richards, and random checks of BOE results by the Chronicle Tuesday night showed her leading at times.
But Brian Browne, executive director for university relations and assistant vice president for government relations at St. John’s University who also teaches political science, said it need not be considered a surprise.
“It was a close race the last time they ran — about 7 percent separated them when they ran in the special election,” Browne said. “She outraised Donovan and Jimmy. She’s been in public life over the last two decades. Not all the votes are counted, and we know that every vote counts, particularly in a ranked choice election. I think she ran a good campaign, and we’ll see when the dust settles who comes out on top.”
Browne said Crowley is not the only familiar name to do well on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of like ‘What’s old is new again,’” he said, referring to former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella holding the lead in the 19th Council District primary and Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) appearing to have held onto his former seat that he won back in February in a special election.
Browne said old names also appear headed for comebacks in a handful of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island races. And he did not discount Tuesday’s storms as a factor.
“In a low-turnout, rainy-day election, name recognition counts,” he said. “And for some people trying to get back in, that helps.”
Browne is also watching the mayoral race.
“The [Eric] Adams campaign is interesting in that he appears to have locked up the four outer boroughs, but he’s losing Manhattan to [Kathryn] Garcia,” Browne said. “So you’re in a pretty good position if you’re winning four out of five boroughs. And he seems to have built up good coalitions.”
Browne also is intrigued in that Adams has criticized the ranked choice system, but could well be benefitting from it.
“Under the old system, you’d have a runoff election in two weeks, and if he had to go head-to-head against [Maya] Wiley or head -o head against Garcia, that could be a challenge for him.” Browne also said fireworks could be in the offing should Adams prevail and run against Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
“That should make for some interesting mayoral debates,” Browne said.
