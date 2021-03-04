Borough President Donovan Richards ripped the city’s transportation system during his first State of the Borough address Wednesday.
“For millions of us, no matter how we get around, not a day goes by where the system does not fail us,” he said.
Richards said that could mean being late for work or fatalities, including the 25 pedestrians, 33 motorists and one cyclist killed in 2020.
“I am sick of hearing how Northern Boulevard has become the new boulevard of death,” he said. “I am tired of hearing excuses year after year of why the redesign of Queens Boulevard still isn’t done.”
The borough president, speaking at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, said he would like to see a boroughwide interconnected bike network.
“You should be able to ride from Forest Hills to Flushing Bay Promenade or pedal from Glendale to Glen Oaks without fear,” Richards said.
He said he also wants bike storage hubs outside subway stations, busways along center medians with all-door boarding and for scooter sharing to come to the borough.
Richards, who spoke about racial justice during his address, voiced concern about recent hate crimes. He also said some attacks are not labeled as hate crimes but should be
“We know when the acts against us are petty nonsense and when they are an attack on our identity and our very existence,” Richards said. He called on law enforcement in the state to create a central database for information sharing.
During his speech, Richards also announced the office’s Immigrant Welcome Center, the first in any borough, a “one-stop shop” for services immigrants need.
“We will never ask about immigration status at my office,” he said.
Richards said in the coming weeks and months he will unveil a plan to invest in NYCHA campuses and fight for a Green New Deal for public housing.
“If we do not take the issue of housing seriously and start addressing it with our finances and policy, we will have an unprecedented amount of people in our borough who are housing insecure,” he said. “We cannot let this happen.”
Other goals include creating 2,000 units of affordable senior housing, making Queens fully renewable by 2030 and having community boards reflect the areas they represent.
“Most of you who have attended a community board meeting know there needs to be a makeover from top to bottom,” Richards said.
