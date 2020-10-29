The city has finalized plans to clean up a longtime eyesore at Astoria’s Hallets Cove while simultaneously restoring a portion of the area’s natural waterfront habitat.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and the city’s Economic Development Corp. on Monday announced that money is in place to remove trash and debris; take down a decaying pier that used to feature a radio tower; and restore native vegetation and plant life.
“The days of Hallets Cove as a crumbling dumping ground are over,” Constantinides said in a press release. “Thanks to our partnership with the EDC, the Queens Borough President, the Mayor’s Office, and the surrounding community, we will make good on a promise to reimagine this waterfront by restoring its ecology. I’m so excited we can get back to work and realize this vision for western Queens.”
A spokesman for Constantinides told the Chronicle that a great deal of community outreach already has taken place and that the work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.
“This revitalization project represents not just a critical investment in restoring the ecology of Hallets Cove, but a commitment to creating an environmentally healthier community deserving of the thousands of residents who call the Astoria Houses and surrounding neighborhoods home,” added acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.
Constantinides said the city has released the funds to begin habitat restoration in early 2021. Construction crews will tackle the trash, debris and the pier, built almost 70 years ago but long closed to the public due to its rotting condition.
A photo provided by the councilman’s office shows a chain link fence along Vernon Boulevard that will be replaced with a railing, trees that will need to be removed and the existing wetland vegetation that is competing with ever-encroaching piles of debris.
A rendering shows a small, pier-free bight with new plants on the refurbished waterfront and new trees placed outside the area by the sidewalk.
Starting in 2015, Constantinides’ office has allocated $1 million to the revitalization, while former Borough President Melinda Katz invested another $3 million.
His press release said it is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the East River, which Constantinides said now is the cleanest it has been since the Civil War.
“Creating a healthier, fairer, and stronger New York City are the key tenets of our long-term recovery,” James Patchett, president and CEO of EDC, said in Constantinides’ press release. “Investments like these, which revitalize our communities are critical to advancing that vision forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.