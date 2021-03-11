Even the dogs of Jackson Heights had their day last week as the Department of Transportation continued its public input sessions on the future of the Open Street program on 34th Avenue.
The project evolved largely through residents’ efforts last spring as Covid-19 was finally letting people out of their homes for socially-distanced open air activities.
The DOT considers the stretch of 34th Avenue between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard to be the model for what it would like to achieve with the program, and a Zoom meeting on March 4 had more than 100 residents participating at its peak.
“It’s been a fantastic success,” Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) said at the meeting’s introduction. “I know we have to make some tweaks here and there ... That’s what this meeting is about.”
“This is a revolutionary project for New York City,” said Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst).
Stephanie Shaw of the DOT said outreach to Community Board 3 on redesigning the corridor began more than a year before Covid-19 hit.
DOT representatives then broke the corridor down into sections, pointing out its existing features such as schools and parking and how each one might be upgraded by one or more of the options available to the DOT.
Some of those include bicycle lanes, new and expanded curbing, planters at entrance points, street markings and others. The audience was then broken down into eight groups to take their ideas.
Resident Antonio Adorno told one group that more features have to be in place to accommodate people walking their dogs, particularly those living farther from Travers Park. Others said there are no litter baskets in most of the neighborhood for dog walkers and those who walk the corridor or sit down on the median with takeout food.
Still others would like to see areas set aside for cyclists.
“To keep pedestrians and cyclists safer,” one resident said. “And it would seem to fit the aesthetic of the whole thing.”
Jeffrey Tarlo said people who rely on Access-A-Ride often are told drivers cannot pick up on Open Streets and must get to nearby locations.
John O’Neill of the DOT, heading one of the breakout sessions, said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been told that its Access-A-Ride drivers are permitted to go around or move barricades on designated Open Streets, and that they would be contacted again.
Food vendors had their proponents and detractors. Car owners were leery about anything that might take up limited parking space.
O’Neill said the DOT did not follow up with bike lane markings when resurfacing 34th just over a year ago; and that it had not yet taken dog-specific features into account.
O’Neill also said the DOT takes “an agnostic view” on vendors.
“They’re legal and are able to do so if they have a permit,” he said.
Feedback from all the groups at the end found a number that considered accommodations for dogs. Most of the others also included concerns for parking and keeping cyclists and pedestrians safe from each other.
City officials have, since the beginning, given most of the credit for the success on 34th Avenue to the residents who banded together, organized activities and even take turns moving the metal barriers at every intersection each day at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
“A few people had to leave the meeting to move barriers tonight,” said Jason Banrey of the DOT.
