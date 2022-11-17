Published reports state that the 3-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious and covered with bruises last Sunday in an Elmhurst homeless shelter had been taken from his parents, along with two younger siblings, by city child welfare workers, only to be returned last month.
The Daily News reported on Thursday, days after Shaquan Butler, 3, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst after being found by police responding to a 911 call, that the city Administration for Children’s Services previously had removed Shaquan Butler and siblings ages 2 years and 11 months old.
Shaquan was found by police from the 110th Precinct responding to a 911 call at about 7:40 p.m.
His 26-year-old father, also named Shaquan Butler, has been charged with murder.
An ACS spokesperson contacted by the Chronicle Thursday declined to comment in an email.
“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with NYPD,” she said.
The boy’s mother has not been charged in the case. Sources told the Chronicle that Little Shaquan’s father has 24 arrests on file, and his mother five.
