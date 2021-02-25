While Long Island City has long been accustomed to towering glass and steel apartment complexes and office buildings, an architect this week released renderings for a 14-story project with a varied assortment of projected tenants — but no apartments.
Node Architecture, located in Manhattan, this week unveiled renderings for a project known as Imbros Lofts. The 14-story building proposed for 37-24 10 St. is slated to be home to a restaurant with an open terrace, enclosed parking, warehouse space and a community center.
The story was first reported by New York YIMBY, a website that covers the residential and commercial real estate industry in the New York City region. YIMBY also said that Node provided structural and engineering services.
Records obtained on the website of the city Department of Buildings state that the finished project will be 166 feet tall and have 67 enclosed parking spaces. The project calls for a proposed floor area of 85,157 square feet.
Aside from a lack of residential space — it sits in an industrial business zone — there also is no retail space being planned.
The application with the DOB lists the owner as Andon Iksino, an officer in Imbros Realty, Inc., with an email at Xino Construction Corp. in College Point.
The plan was first filed in 2015 and approved by the city back on Oct. 29.
A spokesperson for Node said there is not yet a startup date for construction. She confirmed that the community center will occupy three floors. There also will be three levels dedicated to warehouse space and two floors for offices.
“Parking space is for building use and patrons of the rooftop restaurant,” she said in an email. “Community space and the terrace will be used for any community or philanthropic organization that will be renting the space.”
The application states that the community facility will have a total floor area of 12,964 square feet. The site sits between 37th and 38th avenues in an industrial business zone, 1.5 blocks south of the Queens approach to the Roosevelt Island Bridge. It also sits 1.5 blocks east of the Ravenswood Generation Site. The power plant is on the eastern bank of the East River.
