Any New York State resident 16 or over is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting tomorrow, April 6, as per a recent announcement by Gov. Cuomo.
In the city, people can make appointments online by finding available slots through vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, the city’s site, or turbovax.info, a private one that scans government sites for information and then posts it.
Appointments come and go quickly. People find that frequently refreshing the web page helps in getting an appointment before someone else takes it.
Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
According to state data, 6,647,220 people, or 33.3 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of April 5. Of those, 4,133,847, or 20.7 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series.
In the city, 2,926,942 people had gotten at least one dose, according to municipal data. Among them were 2,380,464 city residents and 546,478 from outside the five boroughs. A total of 1,753,316 people, including 1,422,209 city residents and 331,107 from elsewhere, were fully vaccinated.
The city did not provide figures for the percentage of residents who had been vaccinated. With the five boroughs’ population at approximately 8.3 million, the reported numbers mean that about 28.7 percent of residents have gotten at least one dose and 17.1 percent are fully vaccinated.
Neither the state’s figures for the share of people vaccinated nor those calculated for the city account for a share of the population being below 16 and therefore not eligible for the shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.