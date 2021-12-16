Former Councilman Tom Ognibene on Dec. 12 was honored by the community he served so long before his death in 2015. The corner of Furmanville Avenue and 83rd Street in Middle Village was renamed in his honor.
The ceremony brought out elected officials past and present, both Ognibene’s fellow Republicans and Democrats.
Above, former Democratic Council Speaker Peter Vallone Sr. shares a laugh with retired GOP state Sen. Serph Maltese. At top, Ognibene’s granddaughters, Evelyn and Alexis Pugh, show off the new street sign. At top right, Councilman Bob Holden, left, presents a Council proclamation to Ognibene’s wife, Margaret, while their son Guy Ognibene, second from left, Councilman Eric Ulrich, Alexis, Evelyn and daughter Eve look on.
Among the others in attendance at the ceremony were former GOP mayoral candidate Joe Lhota, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng and state Rep. Jenifer Rajkumar.
— Michael Gannon
