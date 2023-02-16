Allison Sesso, left, of Forest Hills, was a guest of U.S. Rep Grace Meng in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7 at President Biden’s State of the Union Address.
Sesso’s home sustained more than $100,000 worth of damage when the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into Queens on Sept. 1, 2021.
The resulting flooding in many areas killed 11 Queens residents and caused millions of dollars in damage.
Meng has been a vocal advocate of funding from all levels of government to address problems such as old or poorly maintained storm sewers and other related infrastructure.
