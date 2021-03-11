A GoFundMe has been started for a Rego Park woman whose mother is fighting Covid in an Ecuadorian hospital.
“Medical Emergency! Help Maria Lopez Beat Covid-19!” was organized last Thursday by Michael Perlman, chairman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council.
Zoila Viviana Tapia’s 76-year-old mother went to the hospital at the beginning of the month and is dealing with lung and kidney problems due to the virus.
Maria Ibelia Lopez Espinoza also has diabetes and high blood pressure. She also suffered a stroke three years ago.
Tapia is unemployed, losing her job when Century 21 closed. She’s hoping the retailer will make a comeback to the city.
“I want people to pray for her because I believe that prayers make a difference, make miracles,” Tapia said.
More than $2,000 of the GoFundMe’s $10,000 goal has been raised as of Tuesday afternoon, with 19 people donating.
“Every effort needs to be made to keep her alive and help her fully recover,” the GoFundMe post says.
“By donating as much as you can & informing your friends, she will be able to undergo the proper medical treatments that she needs imminently & over an extended period.”
