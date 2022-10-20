Police have arrested a Long Island City man for the robbery in which a woman was trapped in a full-height security turnstile on Oct. 11 at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park M/R subway station.
Police on Friday said Rene Castellanos, 61, of 34th Avenue, was charged with grand larceny.
According to the NYPD, the victim entered the turnstile at about 11:40 a.m. when the man came up behind her, grabbed her and pinned her inside. The woman fought back, and during the struggle the man took her wallet from her hand.
He subsequently left the subway station and fled on foot. Video of the attack can be viewed at bit.ly/3Trpk17.
— Michael Gannon
