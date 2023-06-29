A report of gunfire in Rego Park Saturday night caused some confusion and contradiction last weekend.
The app-based site Citizen reported an unconfirmed incident near 99th St. and 62nd Road at 10:42 p.m. on June 24.
About an hour later it reported that police were investigating an unconfirmed report of someone shooting at a woman’s car, with no injuries reported.
That was followed by a reported search for a specific car and license plate. Hours later, a patrol car with its lights on was parked at the intersection. Police told the Chronicle it had no reports of an incident in the area mentioned.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.