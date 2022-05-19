You may not be able to fight City Hall, but some residents of 66th Road in Rego park are hoping City Hall — or at least the Board of Standards and Appeals — is actually on their side in a dispute over a synagogue being proposed on their block.
Congregation Ohr Eliyahu, a Sephardic Jewish congregation, has filed plans with the city to tear down a residential home at 85-94 66 Road in Rego Park and replace it with a three-story structure with a basement that would include a synagogue, gathering space for events and religious instruction and a top-floor apartment for the congregation’s rabbi and his family.
Neighbors are asking the city not to grant waivers for some zoning requirements that the congregation is seeking to accommodate construction. They say the size of the building and the number of people who would be coming into the neighborhood would have an adverse impact, particularly during the hours of operation.
The Chronicle was not able to reach attorney Jay Goldstein, who represents Ohr Eliyahu, but a 16-page statement that he filed with the BSA states that things like the proposed height are within regulations, and that the accommodations being sought are reasonable, particularly given the leeway the city is required to consider with houses of worship.
The synagogue itself, multiple neighbors on 66th Road said, is not the issue, but some of the stipulations made in the application.
“They’re going to function 24/7,” said neighbor Rick Quenzer. “It’s a question of quality of life in the neighborhood.”
A similar application was made back in 2019. Neighbors Norman Ng and Douglas Rokaw told the Chronicle there seemed to be very little effort to provide notice to the neighbors in regard to the existing application. They both have filed objections with the city, as others have.
Ng contacted nearly 50 residents in the surrounding area.
“Most said they didn’t know,” he said.
Ng said things like parking, crowd noise and traffic could become unbearable.
Rokaw said he was pleased with the neighborhood turnout last week for the virtual hearing hosted by the BSA, as well as how the agency conducted the proceedings.
“We were worried that this might just be rushed through,” he said. “They’re not going to do that.”
Rokaw said board members did put a number of direct questions to Goldstein on concerns that the neighbors have raised.
“They tabled it,” Rokaw said. “They said they would review it again in four months, maybe five.”
Ng also was happy with the turnout.
The application states that the congregation right now operates out of Rabbi David Akilov’s home on 67th Road, and is the only one in the area that specifically serves the Sephardic community.
The application requests variances to waive a handful of regulations for an R-4 residential district, which would allow the synagogue to have more lot coverage and shorter front, rear and side setbacks.
The intent is to create a facility with spaces for religious services and lectures, a multipurpose room for children’s programs and special services, office space for the rabbi and living space for him and his family.
The group also said its services at the moment are overwhelmingly for male congregants, as there is not enough room to provide an adequate women’s section, which the new building would provide. There would be a warming kitchen for small events but it stipulated that there would not be commercial-style catering or cooking taking place on site.
The application also states that the proposed 35-foot height is permitted within existing zoning parameters, and would neither alter the character of the neighborhood nor impair the use or development of neighboring properties.
“The proposed building would not create a significant shadow impact beyond what would be seen in an as-of-right scenario,” Goldstein’s statement says. “As such, the building height would not affect the neighboring residential lots, and would pose no disruption to the character of the neighborhood.”
The statement said parking would not be an issue, as most members would walk to services, and all are required to do so on the Sabbath. It also said increased foot traffic in the neighborhood would be spread out over the entire day.
