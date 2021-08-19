The 63rd Drive Rego Park Summer Festival welcomed the Queens community last Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the characteristically diverse array of domestic and international food for which the borough is so well known.
Stretching several blocks along 63rd Drive from Queens Boulevard to Austin Street, the fair saw fried Oreos, slabs of roasted turkey legs, mozzarella cheese arepas and lemonade beckoning invitingly from their vendor stalls.
In the center of the fair, long scraps of sugar cane were gathered on the ground at the Cane Man table as the vendor hand-cranked them through a machine, extracting ground fresh sugar cane juice. Nearby, more vendors sold clothing, spices, hats and jewelry.
The day’s intense heat, a continuation of the previous few days’ high temperatures, didn’t dissuade younger visitors from getting a good workout on the three bouncy pieces of inflatable playground equipment: Ninja, Madlabs and Big Slide. Their excited shouts as they climbed up and slid down over and over reverberated throughout the fair as their parents looking protectively on.
“I feel like you get a little bit of everything,” said Sophia, a young mom, about the fair, watching as her kids climbed and descended the colossally puffy and colorful Big Slide. “A lot of different kinds of foods.” Abby, a teacher, stood at Big Slide with her visiting with her young student,
At an airbrushing/face painting stall, a man named Rupesh waited with his two sons, Ryan, 8, and Reagan, 11, to try out a new look, specifically Spiderman.
“We were on our way to music lessons, but stopped here first,” Rupesh said. Ryan sat quietly, as the talented artist dabbed red, white, and black paint onto his face to recreate the superhero’s image.
