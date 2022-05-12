For more than a decade, colorful murals have greeted drivers and walkers beneath the Long Island Rail Road trestle at 63rd Drive in Rego Park.
The most recent project in 2014 involved a month of work and nearly three dozen volunteers.
A vandal or vandals besmirched the wall on the western side with words written in black spray paint.
Yvonne Short, executive director of the Rego Park Green Alliance, which sponsored the original projects, said this week that she may take on the repair herself in the immediate future.
— Michael Gannon
