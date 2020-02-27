With construction scheduled to start on a new Rego Park Library, Mayor de Blasio announced last Wednesday that there will be an annex during the process.
“People didn’t want one of those mobile vans, they want an actual storefront,” he said during last Wednesday’s town hall at Russell Sage JHS 190.
Neither the location nor the timing of the site has been determined yet, Queens Library spokesperson Elisabeth de Bourbon told the Chronicle in an email Tuesday.
Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio thanked the mayor during the town hall, saying the community has waited so long for the Rego Park Library.
“On behalf of the 160,000 people that live in Community Board 6, we want to say thank you so much,” he said.
CB 6 Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman told the Chronicle Tuesday she was “extremely happy” to hear the news.
“It’s a very, very well-attended library ... the residents that use it, the families and the seniors deserve a permanent place to use over the however many years it will take to reconstruct the old library,” she said.
During a meeting of the Queens Borough Board with Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott in January, Weitzman asked if there would be an annex while the library on 63rd Drive would undergo reconstruction.
“The community is asking for more than a two-days-a-week book mobile,” she said.
Construction on the approximately 18,000-square-foot building at 91-41 63 Drive is scheduled to start in 2021 and be completed in 2024. “The odds are these dates are going to slide, but right now that is the current forecast,” said John Katimaris, vice president of capital projects for the Queens Public Library, in January.
One example of a satellite location in the borough is the one at The Shops in Atlas Park, which was opened because of renovations being made to the Glendale Library.
