The Department of Design and Construction has presented plans to Community Board 6 for the Rego Park Library, which were shared during CB 6’s virtual meeting last Wednesday.
The new $30 million building will provide 18,000 square feet of space, including room for reading and computer access, and educational and community activities.
The existing library building was constructed in 1974. Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) and community leaders have been working on updating the site for nearly 30 years.
“For me it was a real victory because I’ve been working on that since 1993,” Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) told the Chronicle Monday.
CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio said it’s been a long time coming.
“I’m very excited to finally see something,” he said. “We’ve been hearing about it forever.”
The project, which will have a basement, first floor and second floor, is in the schematic design phase.
Before the pandemic, the project was at 100 percent schematic design then the pause of all design work occurred. In September, the pause was lifted and the Rego Park Library was one of first projects in design to be restarted, according to the DDC.
Design development is expected in September 2021, with construction documents in early 2022 and the project going out to bid in spring 2022.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2022, and the DDC expects the building to be finished in spring 2025, allowing the Queens Public Library to come in and put books, shelves and furniture in time for the winter.
“There’s a lot of window space so it will bring a lot of light,” said Heather Dimitriadis, chairwoman of CB 6’s Youth, Library and Education Committee, noting there is window space on 63rd Drive and Austin Street.
The library project was announced in 2017 by Koslowitz and Mayor de Blasio.
In other board business, CB 6 voted in favor of a special permit for M Beauty Spa for the operation of a “physical cultural establishment” at 107-50 Queens Blvd.
A physical culture establishment includes a health club, exercise business or other business that people go to for exercise or other physical activity. The beauty spa offers bodywork, reflexology, foot and body massages and facials.
Permits are valid up to 10 years.
Prameet Kumar, vice chairman of the board’s Land Use Committee, said the business owner did not know the requirement for permit approval every 10 years.
The committee recommended it unanimously with a follow-up with the Bureau of Standards and Appeals on how businesses are informed they are required to request a special permit. CB 6 voted in favor of the special permit with one dissenter, who said she could not hear the explanation.
