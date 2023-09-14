The long-sought reconstruction of the Rego Park Library now is slated to begin next summer, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the structure it will replace at 91-41 63rd Drive.
“The start of construction is forecasted to begin in summer 2024 with an estimated substantial completion date of summer 2027,” a spokeswoman for the Queens Public Library system told the Chronicle last week in an email.
She said the present construction budget is $41,370,000.
Planned for two floors, a basement and 18,000 square feet, it is slated to more than double the amount of existing programming space.
The timeline is likely to please Borough President Donovan Richards, who has devoted millions to library upgrades.
“Every single community in this borough deserves high-quality library service,” Richards said in an email. “It’s why I’ve allocated more than $23 million in capital funding during my administration across 20 different Queens Public Library branches, and it’s why I will continue to work with the Queens Public Library to get the Rego Park redevelopment project off the ground as quickly as possible. As a community grows and diversifies, so do its needs and so should its local library branch.”
Opened in 1974, the building was just over 20 years old when community leaders had their first discussions about replacing it. Progress fell victim over the years to numerous factors, including budgeting priorities.
