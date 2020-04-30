Three men busted into an Astoria home, claimed they were police officers and demanded to know where the guns were in a failed robbery attempt two weeks ago, the actual police report.
The trio forced their way into a residence near 12th Street and 30th Drive at about 12:35 p.m. April 14, the NYPD said. After insisting they be told where the firearms were located, they fled empty-handed toward 12th Street. No one was hurt.
The perps are described as dark-skinned men. One is about 40 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a medium build and wearing a black zippered, hooded jacket with a white logo on it. Another is about 35, 6-foot-1, with a medium build, wearing a black zippered, hooded jacket, a white face mask and gloves. The third, seen here, is about 35, 5-foot-6, with a thin build and a black jacket. He too is seen with a medical mask.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), text 274637 (CRIMES) or visit nypdcrimestoppers.com.
