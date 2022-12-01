The NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men wanted for an armed robbery on the F train on Nov. 17.
Police said the robbery took place at about 12:30 a.m. when the men approached the victim on a southbound train as it approached the Union Turnpike station near the Forest Hills-Kew Gardens border.
One of the men displayed a gun as they took his backpack, cell phone, some clothing and about $800 in cash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
