Quinn off BP ballot, Ariola running on GOP line

When Gov. Cuomo canceled the June 23 nonpartisan special election for Queens Borough President, it knocked retired prosecutor Jim Quinn out of the race.
Quinn was one of six candidates vying for the spot but, after consideration, had not put his name in for the primaries to be held the same day.
Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola is running on the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.
Quinn was unsure if he wanted to go forward and decided he didn’t want to run on the Republican line, meaning that even if he won the special election he only would have had the job only through the end of 2020. When the party was getting signatures for the general election, it was Juniper Park Civic Association President Tony Nunziato’s name on the petition.
“We were very clear that we were supporting Jim throughout the special election and that Tony’s position on the ballot was as a placeholder to give Jim the amount of time of he needed to decide which way he wanted to go,” Ariola said.
Nunziato didn’t want the spot and Ariola was later tabbed to run.
The other candidates in the special election were Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and businessman Dao Yin. It was not immediately clear which will be on the ballot in the primary.
Quinn, a former executive district attorney, ran a campaign on fighting bail reform and the closing of Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens.
“I think he did an exemplary job with that and I will absolutely carry that message on,” Ariola said.
She believes Quinn “set the groundwork” for a Republican to win a race in the Democrat-heavy borough.
“All this time we’ve been focused on pandemic, Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo have been systematically letting prisoners out of prison and back onto the street,” Ariola said.
The nonpartisan election was scheduled for March 24 but was postponed amidst coronavirus concerns. It was pushed back to June 23, the same day as the primary for the same seat.
“Even those of us who have been in election processes for many years, this has been an upside down year,” Ariola said.
The Campaign Finance Board had called on Cuomo to only have a nonpartisan election with the winner serving out the term. But he canceled the nonpartisan election in favor of the primary, to the chagrin of Quinn, who said the wishes of thousands of voters who signed petitions to get him on the ballot have been wiped away.
“This outcome particularly disenfranchises Republicans, Conservatives and independents, who have now been prohibited from voting to elect their borough president on June 23,” he said in a statement last Saturday. “There is still a borough-wide Democratic primary being held on the same day. The Borough President’s election was designed to be a nonpartisan election to fill the vacancy.
“The Governor’s action is clearly designed to give the Democrat machine candidate the best chance of winning. It is crass political gamesmanship being disguised as a public safety move.”
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee will continue serving through the end of the year. In a statement calling it “an extraordinary time,” she said, “I made a commitment to represent and serve the people and families of queens, to the best of my ability and for as long as necessary, and this commitment still stands.”
Lee urged voters to vote in the primary and general elections “like our lives and our futures depend on it, because they do.”
Lee was deputy borough president under now-District Attorney Melinda Katz, who became the borough’s top prosecutor on Jan. 1, leading to the plan for a nonpartisan special election to replace her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.