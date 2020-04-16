At Juniper Valley Park people are sitting on benches, with children riding bikes and playing Frisbee.
But the most foot traffic in the neighborhood is on Metropolitan Avenue. After torrential rain and heavy winds on Monday, Middle Village residents came out Tuesday to catch up on shopping.
Many businesses are closed, including Rosa’s Pizza.
But there are some stores open, including markets with signs alerting customers that only three are allowed in at a time.
Dollar Tree at 78-02 Metropolitan Ave. has a line outside with customers spread out for social distancing.
Nearby CTown at 75-43 has a line going down the block.
One woman on line who spoke to the Chronicle said she doesn’t hoard, which is why she stops by several times a week. One issue for her is that Mario’s Meat Market at 75-55 was closed and that’s where she buys her meat.
She also said CTown had to change its policy on buying Lysol.
“They had it by the cashier so everybody got one because a lady wanted to buy the whole thing,” she said. “You don’t need more than one.”
Perhaps before shopping, residents had to go to TD Bank, which means either waiting at the drive-through or using the ATM.
Going down the avenue, some areas look much more abandoned than others, especially on 73rd Place. One business after another has its gates down: A shuttered hardware store, Japanese cuisine and a salon, among others, give the block an eerie feel.
Over in Glendale, The Shops at Atlas Park is almost silent despite it being a warm, sunny afternoon. It’s about one month since most businesses closed because of the coronavirus crisis.
There might not be a summer at the movies — at least in theaters — as Regal Cinemas is dark. The Queens Public Library Glendale branch is closed, as all libraries are. Subway had two coronavirus-related signs on its doors. The first was a message that only three customers at a time would be allowed in to stop the spread. Another, hung up several days later, announced that the site was temporarily closing.
Chili’s is open for takeout orders and delivery. Cold Stone Creamery is open as well. But virtually everything else is silent and nobody is on the green in the middle of the mall, where kids would be playing in a normal world.
