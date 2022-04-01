Queens weekend road closures

The city and state Departments of Transportation have announced numerous road closures that will take place in the borough.
All schedules are subject to change due to weather or other conditions.
The state DOT is advising drivers that Exit 1W from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway in South Ozone Park to the westbound Belt Parkway will have overnight weekday closures and full weekend closures from Tuesday, April 5, through approximately Monday, April 25. No work is scheduled from Friday, April 15, through Monday, April 18.
Closures Tuesday through Thursday will run from 12:01 to 5 a.m. Weekend closures will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and continue straight through Monday mornings at 5 a.m.
Motorists wishing to access the westbound Belt Parkway should take Exit C at Federal Circle and follow the signed detour.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check the state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
The city has announced a number of its own closures.
In Jamaica, 183rd Street between Jamaica and Liberty avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 22 to facilitate storm sewer replacement.
In College Point, 20th Avenue between 119th and 120th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Friday and extending through Tuesday, April 5 for sewer and manhole installation.
In Kew Gardens, 83rd Avenue between Abingdon Road and Metropolitan Avenue will be closed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, April 3, to facilitate crane operation.
In Long Island City, 42nd Road between 27th and 28th streets will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, April 3, to facilitate crane operation.
