Queens weekend road closures

A large number of road and bridge closings will begin or take place in Queens this weekend according to a press release from the city’s Department of Transportation.
All work schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.
• First Street in Astoria will be closed between 26th and 27th avenues from 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays Jan. 21 and 28 to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 to allow for crane operations.
• College Point will see multiple closures to accommodate sewer projects this and next weekend.
The closure of 20th Avenue between the intersections of 124th and 125th streets will be in effect through 6 p.m. today, Friday. Jan. 20, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
Work will close 15th Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets through 6 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 20, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
All four intersections at the ends of both projects also will be closed.
• In Elmhurst, 41st Avenue will be closed between 79th and 80th streets from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 for crane operations.
• In Astoria, 44th Street will be closed between 34th and 35th avenues from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Fridays through the month of March for pouring of concrete.
• In Kew Gardens, 83rd Avenue between Kew Gardens Road and Queens Boulevard will close from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays Jan. 22 and 29 for crane operations.
• Rehabilitation of the Francis Lewis Boulevard bridge that crosses the Belt Parkway linking Laurelton and Rosedale will require closures of the westbound right lane and north sidewalk on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through the end of January.
Double-lane closures on the westbound side of the Belt will take place from 10 p.m. on Fridays through 5 a.m. Sundays, also through the end of the month.
