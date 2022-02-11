The city’s Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures in Queens for the weekend of Feb. 11 to 13.
Third Street between 26th and 27 avenues near Hallets Point in Astoria will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Friday and running through March 11 to facilitate boom truck operation.
The intersection of 15th Avenue and 119th Street in College Point will be closed beginning Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 21, to allow for sewer and manhole installation. The roadway of 15th Avenue between 119th and 120th streets also will be closed beginning Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sewer and manhole installation.
In Jamaica, 120th Street between Jamaica Avenue to the north and a dead end abutting railroad tracks to the south will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate track repairs.
Another project in Jamaica will see 183rd Street closed between Jamaica and Liberty avenues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Friday and continuing through April 22 to facilitate storm sewer replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.