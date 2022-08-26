The city’s Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closings in Queens this weekend.
Work schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather.
Track repairs being carried out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Richmond Hill will result in the closure of three sections of roadway Friday through 4 p.m.; and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The roadways are 115th Street between Jamaica and 86th avenues, 116th Street between Jamaica Avenue and a dead end to the north, and 117th Street between Jamaica and Myrtle avenues.
In Jamaica, 147th Place between 95th and 97th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 15 to facilitate concrete pumping operations.
In College Point, 20th Avenue between 119th and 120th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 15 for sewer installation.
In Ridgewood, Harman Street will be closed between Woodward and Fairview avenues 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 18 to accommodate crane operations.
In Richmond Hill, Myrtle Avenue between 118 Street and Lefferts Boulevard will be closed Friday, Aug. 26, until 4 p.m., and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28, to allow for MTA track repairs.
In Jackson Heights 94th Street between 34th Avenue and Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue between 94th and 76th streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the QDR Jackson Heights road race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.