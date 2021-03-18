Queens rallies after Georgia shootings

In the wake of eight people, including six Asian women, being shot to death in Georgia Tuesday, Queens rallied at a candlelight vigil in Jackson Heights Wednesday night.
“You attack them, you attack me,” Borough President Donovan Richards said. “You fight them, you fight me. If you’re bold enough to bring a gun out or attack or preach hate or spit on individuals, if you’re bold enough to do it to them, then be bold enough to do it to me. Because I’m ready to fight you. Because we have to stand together.”
Activist Chuck Park said Richards is much braver than he is.
“I hate to say it but I see my son down there with a candle and I got to say that I’m scared,” Park said.
His parents own a store on Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street and many times as a kid they would tell him of being robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint as they were closing.
“I’m scared for my mom, my son’s grandma. I’m scared for my wife who gets heckled walking through Diversity Plaza,” said Park, who is of Asian descent.
Park said the violence did not begin in 2020, something City Council candidate Shekar Krishnan also voiced.
“Make no mistake: just because public attention is on it now, does not mean that it has not been happening for so long to our Asian-American communities,” he said, adding, “We, as a community, we, as a city, keep ourselves safe together. That’s the message that we send by all being here today and looking out for one another.”
Richards said the situation was made worse with former President Trump calling the coronavirus the China Virus.
“It was that ignorance that emboldened these individuals and this individual to go out here and perpetuate hate,” he said.
Analysis from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, revealed hate crimes targeting Asians rose nearly 150 percent in a study of 16 of the country’s largest cities. In New York, anti-Asian hate crimes rose from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020.
Robert Long, 21, was charged with eight counts of murder after three shootings in Atlanta-area spas Tuesday.
“In light of the horrendous attack last night, we are beyond sad,” said Ahyoung Kim of the Asian American Federation. “We are angry, we are frustrated and we are heartbroken at the senseless violence that has deprived families of their mothers, aunts, sisters and daughters that they so dearly loved.”
Around 80 people rallied with many holding candles. Some held signs with slogans such as “Stop Asian Hate.” One little girl’s sign said “Love me,” with “Hate” crossed out.
City Council candidate Carolyn Tran, wearing a shirt that said, “I will not love you long time,” noted research that 68 percent of attacks on Asians were against women.
“Why is that never brought up?” she said.
Tran also spoke of her reaction to the news of Tuesday’s tragedy.
“I was just floored,” she said. “I didn’t have the feelings. I’ve been angry. I’ve been sad. I’ve been pissed. How much more can our community take?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.