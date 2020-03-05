Mayor de Blasio defended himself last week from criticism regarding Phase IV of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes, after saying a plan from Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) should be considered along with the Department of Transportation’s plan for implementation this summer.
“If someone’s done the first three phases of Queens Boulevard and no one else ever did Queens Boulevard, recognize that it’s obvious we’re gonna finish,” he said, speaking at an unrelated press conference outside City Hall last Friday.
The project was supposed to have been done two years ago but was never begun. It would extend the lanes east of Yellowstone Boulevard, where they now end.
Koslowitz asked the DOT about an alternative idea for the boulevard approximately a year and a half to two years ago but was told it wasn’t feasible, the lawmaker told the Chronicle Tuesday.
She asked, during a meeting with the agency, if the brown space between the bike lanes and the median could be removed, leaving room for both bikes and parking. But she said the DOT told her it’s for an upcoming capital project. The councilwoman didn’t submit a formal plan in writing.
The mayor said he didn’t know about it when he agreed to listen to her proposal.
“No one presented the alternative to me previously,” de Blasio said last Friday. “That’s a mistake in this whole process here. That’s on the bureaucracy.”
He said out of respect for the councilwoman, who made a “personal appeal” to him, her idea would be evaluated.
“I have been more than willing to take out parking in the name of safety and I’ve gotten plenty of people who don’t like it,” de Blasio said. “But if she says this might be another way to achieve the same goal, what’s the harm in giving it a look? But we have to get it done this year either way.”
Koslowitz said she is not against bike lanes but doesn’t like them not being protected or the loss of parking they’ve brought.
“We’re not stepchildren,” she said. “In Manhattan, they don’t take away parking. They worked it out that cars can park and bikers can bike.”
Koslowitz is looking to find the balance between parking and bike lanes.
“I’m tired of people wanting something and not wanting to listen and not wanting to compromise,” she said, adding many cycling activists in favor of the bike lanes “don’t even live [in the area].”
Peter Beadle, a cyclist and co-chairman of Community Board 6’s Transportation Committee, has been a supporter of the bike lanes, pointing to the sharp decrease in injuries and fatalities along the boulevard.
“To suddenly want to consider changing gears at the very last moment, after all this work has been put into it on a suggestion that doesn’t work — how do you transition from the first five and a half miles of this design to suddenly having to get yourself into the center of the roadway?” the Rego Park resident said.
Beadle recalled a 2015 rally that Koslowitz attended, with cycling advocates calling for a “boulevard of life.”
He said things changed when a well-known deli along the boulevard closed in 2018.
“But all of a sudden someone she knows, his business goes out of business — I’m talking about Ben’s Best — and everything changes,” Beadle said.
He said the prophecy of doom from critics is not true and that five new businesses are either open or in the process of opening in the area where Ben’s closed.
“It’d be nice to be able to move past this urban legend and stick with a plan that we know for a fact saves lives,” Beadle said.
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown, however, said de Blasio and the DOT need to consider how businesses are impacted if parking is lost.
“It is silly to think that because a business is renting the Ben’s Best storefront that this means loss of parking is no longer a serious problem,” she said in an email, adding that the area needs protected bike lanes and a plan to keep parking.
“Let’s also look out for small business along with bike riders,” Brown said.
Beadle also argued that simply putting the bike lanes on the boulevard medians, as Koslowitz proposes, instead of on the service roads, as was done west of Yellowstone, would not have been efficient.
Beadle said left-turn bays cause issues because a casual observation makes it seem as if there is more room than there really is.
“As soon as you get to one of these intersections there’s barely room for a light pole there. The median suddenly shrinks in order to make room for that left-turn bay,” he said. “Where are you putting the bike lanes now?”
Other issues would include needing to cross an intersection from the center lane as well as passing a destination because a rider would be in the middle and then needing to go back, against traffic.
And, he said, a separate upcoming capital project will see side medians rebuilt to be wider. Pedestrian spaces will become part of the medians, and buses, such as the Q60, will be moved to the main roadway.
“Now your buses aren’t going to be stuck behind turning cars, parking cars, double-parked cars,” Beadle said. “It would be a massive improvement in service for bus riders.”
Beadle said “lives are literally at risk,” regarding the bike lanes.
“It is a bit disheartening to get all the way to this point with all this data and good result just to have to deal once again with the same tired tropes about bike lanes,” he said.
With Phase IV pushed back, some residents wondered if there was a connection to getting Koslowitz’s support for the borough-based jail slated to come to Kew Gardens in 2026. Koslowitz said the delay was not tied to the jail, noting that she wanted safety fencing along Queens Boulevard in 1993 and it wasn’t installed until 2001. Additionally, money was put into improving the Rego Park Library in 1993 but ground won’t be broken until 2021.
“So sometimes things just don’t happen overnight,” she said.
Koslowitz is still deciding whether she will bring to the DOT a bike lane plan similar to the one she did previously or if there will be some changes.
“If I lose, I lose,” she said. “I won’t be happy but at least I want to try.”
OY VEY enough with these bike lanes. They have messed up all parts of Queens. Bikes go in parks. Cars go on streets. When bikes pay insurance, registration & licensing fees and are required to seriously obey traffic laws, then we will discuss taking away parking & driving & turning lanes. Jewel Ave took me 20 minutes to go from Park Dr East to south bound service road of GCP. STOP IT!
