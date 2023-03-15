In the days since the Chronicle first shared the accounts of two women alleging that Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) sexually assaulted them at a party in 2015, area elected officials and groups have called for the lawmaker to resign.
After initially telling the Chronicle “I don’t even know what this is” when asked about the allegations, Ardila’s office shared a written statement Monday night, in which the lawmaker said, “I have spent time reflecting and I hope to prove I have matured since college. I’m committing to learning from this and I am able to demonstrate my own personal growth.”
Still, calls for his resignation began trickling Tuesday before the floodgates opened Wednesday morning. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) was the first to make one, and asked those who endorsed Ardila to rescind their support. One of the victims made that call herself later in the day. Holden would ask for a criminal investigation into the allegations Wednesday; the victims have not, at this point, called for that themselves. Holden emphasized to the Chronicle that the allegations, coupled with the New York Post’s 2021 report regarding past racist and homophobic comments Ardila made on Facebook, spoke to his character.
Borough President Donovan Richards called the allegations “deeply troubling” in a statement Tuesday. “If these disturbing accusations against him are found to be true, Assemblymember Ardila should resign,” he said.
A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) wrote the Chronicle Tuesday night, “The Congresswoman believes he should step down, and we will be withdrawing his Courage to Change PAC endorsement, which was issued for his 2022 campaign.”
The same night, Ardila posted a second statement on Twitter, elaborating on his first one. “I fully take responsibility for my actions and I am committed to a process of accountability,” he said. “I believe in second chances and hope to earn one with our community.”
That did not seem to discourage lawmakers from denouncing him. Former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, Ardila’s predecessor, told the Chronicle Wednesday, “I think it would be for the best for the district if he was to step aside.”
The state Working Families Party called for Ardila to step down Wednesday after urging from the Queens WPF Steering Committee.
Soon after, state Sens. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City) and Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), along with Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and AD 37 District Leaders Émilia Decaudin and Nicholas Berkowitz issued a joint statement, calling the victims’ accounts “harrowing” and asking for him to step down. “While we believe in restorative justice, this process cannot occur while holding a position of power,” it reads.
Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Jen Gutiérrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) made a similar call saying, “It wasn’t until his “third statement that he began to take responsibility.”
City Comptroller Brad Lander also said Ardila, who had been working for him as a City Council staffer at the time of the alleged events, should resign Wednesday.
But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has not pushed Ardila to step down, telling reporters Wednesday that while the alleged behavior is “totally unacceptable,” “that’s a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves.” State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) did not call for resignation either, though she said she was “extremely disappointed” in a statement. Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Jessica Gonázlez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) did not respond to requests for comment.
