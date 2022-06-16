The Queens Night Market is partnering with the United Nations Refugee Agency this weekend in support of the borough’s refugee population: Fifty percent of the net proceeds from this Saturday’s market will go to the UNHCR. On top of that, thus far, 30 vendors have pledged a portion of their sales from the evening to the organization.
Queens Night Market founder and lead organizer John Wang is thrilled about the partnership. “Since it launched in 2015, the Queens Night Market has represented over 90 countries through our vendors and their food, and many of those vendors’ families were refugees seeking asylum here in the U.S,.” he said in a statement. “So, when the United Nations Refugee Agency asked if we’d be interested in collaborating, we couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough.”
The event is part of the first annual “This is NY: Celebrating Our Immigrant Heritage and Communities” initiative. The citywide programming intends to highlight the history, culture and experiences of immigrants and refugees throughout the city. This is NY kicked off on June 11 and will continue through June 21, just after World Refugee Day, which is on the 20th.
Accordingly, the Night Market, located in the New York Hall of Science parking lot, chose to recognize refugees just before that holiday. On June 18, it will celebrate its vendors who come from refugee families, including Nansense, Blintz Box, Cambodianor and Nomad Dumplings. Attendees will also be encouraged to donate $5 to the cause at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.