Seven sites in the Queens Public Library system are collecting canned food for the benefit of the Food Bank for NYC through Dec. 31 in the library’s fourth annual It’s Time for Kind food drive.
Those wishing to contribute can drop off food at:
• the Broadway Library at 40-20 Broadway in Astoria;
• the Cambria Heights Library at 218-13 Linden Blvd.;
• the Central Library at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica;
• the Far Rockaway Library at 1003 Beach 20 St.;
• the Glen Oaks Library at 256-04 Union Tpke.;
• the Peninsula Library at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach; and
• the Ridgewood Library at 20-12 Madison St.
Those wishing to help the Ridgewood Library effort are welcome to drop their donations at the district office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) at 64-69 Dry Harbor Road.; and the office of Community Board 5 at 61-23 Myrtle Ave.
Only canned goods will be accepted.
Donors are asked not to drop off perishable food items, dry goods or toiletries. All food collected will be distributed to agencies, organizations and individuals in Queens. Donated items may be dropped off at any time during regular library business hours.
