Queens homecoming show goes old school

Queens will be kickin’ it old school as part of Mayor de Blasio’s Homecoming Week concert series.
The mayor partnered with the Universal Hip Hop Museum to arrange for a diverse set of genres ranging from hip hop to techno and funk to be performed at outdoor venues in the four outer boroughs.
The Queens leg of the series will “Give Up the Funk” at Forest Hills Stadium, with a lineup headlined by George Clinton and The P-Funk All Stars as well as West Coast rapper Too $hort at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
It will also feature Queens natives Mobb Deep, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses; DJ Hurricane, who fostered his skills alongside Run DMC in Hollis; and another classic New York rap group EPMD, who hail from Brentwood, LI. The lineup also includes DJ Wiz and Yo-Yo.
All attendees must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the concert, with reasonable accommodation given to those who cannot be vaccinated because of a disability.
Free tickets for all four concerts will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.
More free tickets will be released at 7 a.m. Aug. 3, 9 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 a.m. Aug. 5, 10 a.m. Aug. 6 and 9 p.m. Aug. 7.
