The Queens County Republican Party has endorsed Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) for re-election to the City Council. Holden now will appear on the ballot on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
“My priorities have always been the issues that unite most New Yorkers, like public safety, clean parks and quality education,” Holden said in a statement. “I’ve always thought of the people of the district as my party, because they’re who I serve.”
“Council Member Holden’s unmatched track record of fighting for the quality of life in his district and throughout the city, standing up for our police and putting meaningful solutions that work for everyone above party politics make him an elected official whose values appeal to the vast majority of Queens residents,” said Queens County Republican Party Chairwoman Joann Ariola, herself a candidate in District 32. “The district and the city need Council Member Holden’s continued voice of reason. We are proud to support him in the general election.”
Holden won election in 2017 on the GOP line after losing the Democratic primary.
— Michael Gannon
