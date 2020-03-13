Queens faithful deal with coronavirus

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzo of the Diocese of Brooklyn has suspended the obligation for Roman Catholics to attend Sunday Mass until further notice in response to the COVID 19 virus outbreak; and an unscientific check by the Chronicle found most houses of worship of different faiths have made or are planning adjustments in the coming days and weeks.
“Sunday Public Masses will still be celebrated,” DiMarzo said in a letter posted on the diocesan website dated March 13. “However, the faithful are urged to exercise caution if they are to attend. The Diocese of Brooklyn will comply with the State’s regulations about large public gatherings. This dispensation remains in effect until further notice.”
Additionally, DiMarzo said weekday Masses will continue as usual with the normal precautions people should take when gathering in public places. Other celebrations such as weddings and funerals may take place but the diocese is stating that attendance should be limited.
“In these extremely difficult and challenging times, it is the primary duty of the Diocese to keep the faithful safe and healthy,” he wrote.
When gathering, congregants are urged to take the necessary precautions, including remaining at a safe distance from others and receiving Holy Communion in the hand. The distribution of the Precious Blood has previously been suspended as well as the Sign of Peace with a handshake. Holy Water Fonts may also be emptied in churches as a precaution.
Those who do not attend Mass can tune in to the Celebration of the Eucharist within the Diocese of Brooklyn on NET-TV, the 24/7 cable channel of the Diocese. Viewers can also tune in online at netny.tv.
Additionally, all in-person parish religious education classes, all youth ministry classes, group meetings, CYO activities, and adult faith formation sessions will be canceled until further notice.
“The health of all the faithful of the Diocese is of utmost concern, and the Diocese of Brooklyn joins in prayer to the Lord who is a healer, to protect us and to quickly bring about an end to this current public health crisis,” the bishop wrote.
Copies of the bishop’s letter have been posted places such as the website of Immaculate Conception parish in Astoria and the Facebook page of Our Lady Queens of Martyrs in Forest Hills.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in addition said the church is undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitizing, and that Stations of the Cross services scheduled for Friday evening had been canceled.
Sukhjinder Singh Nijjar of the Sikh Cultural Center in Richmond Hill told the Chronicle on Friday that the congregation’s leaders were working on plans for upcoming services this coming Sunday.
“We may have more gatherings so that none exceed 200 or 300 people,” he said.
The Chronicle could not reach representatives of the greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica on Friday, but a post on the church’s Facebook dated March 6 says the church is taking precautions and asked the congregation to do so as well.
“The Greater Allen Cathedral has the responsibility to do all that we can to safeguard our membership and staff,” the post says. “We are taking every precaution to insure that our worship experiences follow [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. Hence, as a church family, we will continue the traditional practice of greeting our neighbors, but instead of hugs and cheek-kisses, we will welcome one another with gentle elbow bumps and friendly waves. The love and warmth remain; the delivery will be the only difference.
Hand sanitizer, the post said, will be available throughout the Merrick Boulevard cathedral.
The Chronicle was unable to contact the Rego Park Jewish Center on Friday, but a phone message and the center’s website said its breakfast club gathering scheduled for Sunday, March 15, was canceled. The phone message said Sunday night services were as well.
The Chronicle also was unable to immediately reach officials at the Jamaica Muslim Center for comment. An automated phone message heard Friday afternoon listed the times and days of regular services.
