Cook County in Illinois now has the most coronavirus cases of any county in the United States with Queens dropping to second, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Cook County, including all of Chicago and many of its suburbs, has seen 58,457 COVID-19 cases, the paper reported. Queens’ total is 58,084.
Cook has a lower rate of the coronavirus per capita. Cook’s population is 5.1 million compared to 2.25 million in Queens.
Queens still has the most cases in the city. According to reports, Brooklyn has 50,674; the Bronx has 42,222; Manhattan has 23,056; and Staten Island has 12,791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.