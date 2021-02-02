The Department of Sanitation remains in overdrive, outdoor subway service was restored at 5 a.m. Tuesday and outdoor curbside dining will be allowed at 3 p.m. as the city digs out of a weekend storm that dropped a foot to a foot and a half of snow on the borough.
Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station at Upton, LI, said official totals at John F. Kennedy International Airport came in at 12.6 inches, while LaGuardia recorded 13.3. But both were way behind Bellerose with 18.5 and Jackson Heights at 18.
“It was a pretty healthy snowfall [for the region] in terms historical context,” Ramunni said. “It made the top 20, which may not seem like much until you remember they’ve been keeping records since the 1860s. This was very significant.”
The cause was a low pressure system that is not uncommon for the area in winter.
“A classic Nor’easter,” he said.
He said the high winds dropped significantly overnight and that skies should be clearing by Thursday. Dustings of snow are still possible through Tuesday night.
He did say there is a weather system that “we’re keeping an eye on” that could develop in the area by perhaps late Sunday into Monday.
As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday Con Edison was reporting outages in Eastern Queens affecting 27 customers.
The DSNY announced that alternate side of the street parking regulations have been suspended through Saturday, Feb. 6. The department also mustered an army of snow workers on Tuesday morning to dig out crosswalks, fire hydrants, bus stops and other necessary sites.
The DSNY said garbage collection will be taking a back seat until snow removal operations are more complete.
Schools were closed and Covid-19 vaccinations were suspended by the city for Tuesday.
“But by Wednesday we expect everything to be back full strength,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday evening, according to a transcript of an interview on “Inside City Hall” with Errol Louis.
The city Department of Heath and Mental Hygiene is reminding people who are removing snow to not overdo it.
“Shovel slowly and take breaks often,” the agency said in its Twitter account. “If you are an older adult or have a disability and need snow shoveled, call @nyc311 and ask if volunteer snow removal services are available in your neighborhood.”
Con Edison also is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines.
