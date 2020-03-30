Queens DA Katz has coronavirus

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz tested positive for the coronavirus after being exposed earlier in the month but she is self-isolating and feeling better.
She learned March 21 that she had been exposed to it and last Saturday Katz was informed of the positive test result.
On March 17, Katz announced changes for court procedures, such as arraignments taking place via video conferencing and having members of the office work remotely if they can.
“The headlines are frightening, but we know that there are numerous things we can do to combat this growing epidemic,” she said in a statement at the time of the announcement, adding that her first priority was to continue to “provide a fair criminal justice system” and that the changes would keep people safe while ensuring the rights of defendants.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), one of several candidates hoping to succeed Katz, said in a statement Sunday, “My prayers are with District Attorney Katz, her sons, and the thousands of fellow Queens residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We are at the epicenter of this crisis, but we will get through them if we work together and support one another. I wish her a speedy recovery and hope all Queens families stay safe.”
Oh this is terrible. So many people think this is a joke. Remember people: 6 feet apart or 6 feet deep. The choice is yours but stay away from me and my family. STAY SAFE!
