Numbers released by the NYPD on Thursday show crime in Queens was down year-to-date in nearly every major category through the end of February.
While the citywide crime rate is down 23.4 percent overall, Queens even bucked trends that saw massive spikes in shootings and stolen cars across the five boroughs combined.
Year-to-date Queens had three fewer murders (seven vs. 10); six fewer rapes (50 vs. 56); 167 fewer robberies (303 vs. 470); 74 fewer felony assaults (577 vs. 651); 31 fewer burglaries (427 vs. 458); 561 fewer grand larcenies (907 vs. 1,468); and 13 fewer car thefts (319 vs. 332).
Shooting incidents in Queens are down one (26 vs. 27) while shooting victims are up by two (31 vs. 29).
By comparison, shooting incidents in the city through February were up 39.1 percent year-to-date, rising from 110 to 153. The number of shooting victims rose 32.8 percent from 125 to 166. Auto theft in the city rose 12.6 percent.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in statement that gun violence remains “a central focus,” with shootings on the rise despite a record number of gun arrests.
Shea said there were 400 firearms collars in February alone, an increase of 63.9 percent, or 156 more arrests than in February 2020. Throughout the city there were 77 shooting incidents in February alone, as opposed to 44 in February 2020, marking a 75 percent jump.
Shea said Patrol Borough Bronx and Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, just across the border from Queens, are leading the way with 117 and 94 gun arrests, respectively. Queens had 82 gun arrests in February, as opposed to 50 last year, including 57 in Queens South and 25 in Queens North.
“As New York City emerges from one of its most challenging periods, the public safety of all New Yorkers will be essential to our collective success,” Shea said. “The men and women of the NYPD are resilient and up to the challenge before us. Not only are they going in harm’s way to drive down violence like never before, they are also connecting with the communities they serve in innovative, impactful ways.”
