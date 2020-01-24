Queens Council members criticize bus redesign

After receiving feedback from borough residents, the Queens Delegation of the New York City Council is calling for significant changes to the MTA’s Queens bus network redesign proposal.

The MTA unveiled its draft proposal to redraw bus routes throughout Queens with the agency looking to spread out stops and have fewer turns in order to increase speed and cut down on bus bunching.

In a Thursday morning release, 15 Council members voiced concerns with the plan.

“The MTA’s plan to increase ridership by cutting service is utter nonsense,” said Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona). “It’s the logic of someone who throws out their medication to cure an illness.”

Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) added, “The current Queens bus redesign plan is bad for Queens residents.”

Some criticisms of the plan include riders being dropped off at non-ADA accessible subway stations and the redesign being “revenue neutral.”

MTA President Andy Byford faced critics of the plan in Jackson Heights earlier in the month, less than two weeks before his resignation from the position.

In the release, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) said “Byford’s statement that the plan was devised within the restrictions of financial constraints dooms the plan to failure.” She added, that because the borough has experienced a significant increase in population in recent decades, “any plan that does not incorporate increases to service is destined for failure.”

The MTA is looking to reverse a decline in ridership that has occurred in recent years.

“The plan that the MTA has submitted is only going to lead to a further decline in ridership on our buses,” said Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton). “You can’t take away bus lines, shorten routes, and leave out some communities entirely, then expect commuters to want to take public transportation.”

Also critical of the plan was Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).

“Given the proposed service cuts in the draft Queens Bus Network Redesign, it is clear that the approach was not holistic,” she said. “The goal of public transit should be to take New Yorkers from point A to point B expeditiously. The plan in its current form would make this goal unattainable for many residents of Queens especially with commuters with limited public transit options.”

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) noted the current draft sends 18 bus routes to Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street while reducing service across the board, including express lines meant to alleviate overcrowding on the 7 train.

“The MTA Queens bus redesign needs to go back to the drawing board,” he said. “There are simply too many questionable modifications that will put riders from every part of the borough at a significant commuting disadvantage without offering viable alternatives.”

Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) said his office has received dozens of complaints from area residents concerned with the plan.

“In Northeast Queens, where there is no subway access and limited public transportation options for commuters, the MTA should be increasing and improving bus service, not creating a more desolate transportation desert,” he said.

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) said in his district the MTA proposed removing the Q53 in its entirety as well as stops along the Q22. The lawmaker said changes to the Q22 would require several hundred students and other rides to transfer to another bus to reach the same destination.

“I urge Queens residents to vocalize their concerns by submitting feedback and attending the upcoming public sessions,” he said.

The MTA didn’t immediately respond for comment.