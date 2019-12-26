Queens Community House granted 1.4M

Queens Community House has been awarded $1.4 million in economic and community development funding through the New York State Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Funding will support the renovation of QCH’s 19,000-square-foot Forest Hills Community Center, the largest of the 32 program sites it operates in the borough.

“We’re thrilled to receive this news,” said QCH executive director Ben Thomases. “Modernizing our headquarters and original program site will allow us to reclaim usable space for our workforce development programs, [English for Speakers of Other Languages] classes, immigration legal services and child-care programming.”

The award was announced by Gov. Cuomo on Dec. 18.

Under NYCHA control from 1975 through 2017, QCH has recently purchased the building, which now requires substantial upgrading and repairs after years of disinvestment.

“Ongoing maintenance issues consistently interfere with QCH’s day-to-day operations and impede its accessibility for our neighbors,” Thomases said. “We are planning a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion that will resolve the current issues with the building and transform the space into a cutting edge community center. Thanks to this funding, our Forest Hills Community Center will serve as an anchor for our intergenerational programming and promote economic development for years to come.”

The center will offer a range of workforce development, social service and neighborhood-strengthening programming for 5,000 residents annually. In addition, a revamped and modernized administrative headquarters will provide support for additional sites throughout the borough, impacting an additional 20,000 residents each year and positioning the organization to continue its growth and serve new neighborhoods.

“Through the REDCs, we are advancing the strategic economic development strategies of each region and supporting growth,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, chairwoman of the Regional Economic Development Councils, said in a press release, announcing the funding.