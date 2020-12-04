Mayor de Blasio on Friday designated Feb. 23 as the day Southeast Queens voters will elect a City Council replacement for new Borough President Donovan Richards, who assumed office Tuesday.
“I am declaring Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the date for the 31st City Council District special election to elect a Council Member to serve until December 31, 2021. This date, within the window allowed by the City Charter, will give residents the chance to make thoughtful and informed decisions about their representation,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement.
“Eligible Queens voters can participate with early voting, in-person voting, or by returning an absentee ballot, and I encourage everyone to make their voices heard in this special election.”
At least 10 candidates have said they are running or are interested in running in the special election.
Another vote will be held in November 2021, when all Council seats, the mayoralty and other citywide offices will be up for election. The winner of that race will be elected to a four-year term starting in January 2022.
The 31st District covers the southeasternmost corners of Queens, including Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, parts of Kennedy Airport and Far Rockaway.
The special election there will come three weeks after another vote is held to fill the 24th District Council seat in Central Queens, left vacant by Rory Lancman when he accepted a state position last month.
Richards won the borough presidency in a special election to replace Melinda Katz, who was elected Queens district attorney last year. The position had been held on an acting basis since January by Katz aide Sharon Lee.
