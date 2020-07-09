New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.