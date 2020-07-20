The Queens Chamber of Commerce, with support from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, announced on Monday a $400,000 grant program to help borough businesses pay for products and services designed to allow them to operate this summer while keeping customers and their employees safe from the coronavirus. Businesses can apply for a grant online at bit.ly/3eMLXIk.
“Queens was the epicenter of the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and the virus had a devastating impact on our small businesses. In addition to months of lost revenue, business owners now have to take on additional expenses to keep their employees and customers safe,” chamber President and CEO Tom Grech said in announcing the program. “New York-Presbyterian Queens stepped up at the height of the pandemic to keep Queens safe and save lives. We are grateful that they are stepping up again to help our small businesses and are thankful for their partnership in this important initiative.”
Under the program, small businesses will receive grants in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase personal protection equipment and infection prevention and control measures such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, face shields, sanitizing services, additional furniture for outdoor dining, temperature scanners, goggles, Plexiglas and the outfitting of interiors to accommodate social distancing. The program will link grantees with local vendors, the majority of which will be minority- and women-owned businesses, to purchase products and services.
Businesses can receive information about future grants by signing up at bit.ly/2Cmux8E.
