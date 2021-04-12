Queens Center will be vaccine location

A vacant store at the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst will serve as a Covid vaccination site, Mayor de Blasio announced Monday.
The vaccines will be offered at the former Modell’s sporting goods site at 58-56 92 St., which closed last year, starting sometime this week, de Blasio said.
To schedule an appointment at the site, visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/locations/590.
The one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered, according to the site.
Last Friday, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) wrote to de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo asking for a mass vaccination site in the western part of her district, which also includes Middle Village, Maspeth, Glendale and parts of Ridgewood and Woodhaven.
The letters were also signed by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
“In light of many mass vaccination sites being established across the five boroughs, and an increase in vaccine supply, our constituents in Western Queens must have a more local vaccination site to continue our City’s battle against Covid-19,” the letter read.
The Queens Center location is one of five new sites de Blasio announced Monday — one in each borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.