August is Black Business Month and to celebrate, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is visiting different entrepreneurs throughout The World’s Borough.
One of his pit stops was at The Wine Room of Forest Hills located at 96-09 69 Ave. and owned by Jamaican-Canadian husband-and-wife duo Donovan and Toni Sinclair.
At the Aug. 13 visit, Toni recalled some of the hurdles that she and her husband faced during Covid-19.
“Covid-19 changed the margins,” said Sinclair. “Customers who would normally buy a $50 bottle are now in the $15 to $30 range.”
While the Sinclairs’ customers consumed more wine at higher volumes during the height of the pandemic, they are buying the less expensive bottles compared to pre-Covid-19 times, according to the couple.
“It’s understandable, because so many people are out of work,” said Sinclair. “We are staying afloat.”
The couple was able to receive Economic Injury Disaster Loans to get Personal Protective Equipment, including $600 on Plexiglas.
The couple, who met through mutual friends in Toronto, before Toni moved to New York to be with Donovan seven years ago, have had a tough time navigating the Empire State’s and the federal government’s regulations while trying to receive funds.
The Sinclairs applied for help in May 2020 and received funds in June 2021.
“The government is slow,” said Richards. “There are other grant programs, we did a grant program too.”
Earlier this year the Borough President’s Queens Small Business Grant Program offered upwards of $20,000 to entrepreneurs, but the initiative has now closed for the moment.
Another hurdle for the Sinclairs is the type of business they have.
“There was one grant that we applied for, but we didn’t qualify because we are a liquor store,” said Sinclair. “That is a very tricky thing ... because of the entity of the business that we are in we are disqualified.”
Total Wine, a big box wine store in Westbury, LI, also cuts into their business, according to Sinclair.
Despite the Sinclairs providing higher quality wine, Total Wine is able to buy similar varieties in bulk and get deals enabling them to sell and ship their products to Queens at a cheaper price. In Westbury, smaller liquor stores reported a drop of 30 to 40 percent in business once the box store opened near them. Total Wine was denied a Queens location by the State Liquor Authority, but then sued over the decision.
“They can afford to sell at $12.99, but I have to sell my products at $18 to break even,” said Sinclair.
Shurn Anderson, the director of economic development at the BP’s office, offered to help The Wine Room with future loans and said that other entrepreneurs can utilize that service too.
“Don’t do it alone,” said Richards. “There are several organizations that can help like Greater Jamaica and [Queens Economic Development Corp.]. You want to make sure that you are in the loop.”
Sinclair says that the eviction moratorium helps, but plans on drawing more business to The Wine Room with an outdoor celebration of the store’s seventh anniversary on Oct. 14.
Richards also encouraged the Sinclairs to finish applying for a Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises Certification to take advantage of the incoming business at both LaGuardia and JFK International airports.
Both airports have a stipulation that they must use 30 percent of MWBEs for their business and redevelopment goals, according to former Gov. Cuomo.
Richards also shared information about future events in the borough that the Sinclairs should participate in and that other small business owners can find at queensbp.org.
